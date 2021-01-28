Check This Out for Jan. 28

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South; Truman vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Blue Springs South High School; William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: It’s rivalry day in the Suburban Conference. The league-leading Blue Springs Wildcats (8-4, 5-0) travel to South to face the rival Jaguars (8-5, 2-3) in a Suburban Big Eight matchup, while the Truman Patriots (6-4, 1-1) face off with the Noland Road rival Bears (11-5, 2-0) in a Middle Six game. Chrisman and Truman both enter with four straight wins.