Check This Out for Jan. 29

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South; Truman vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Blue Springs High School; William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: It’s rivalry day for the boys in the Suburban Conference. The Blue Springs South Jaguars (8-6), tied for the Suburban Big Eight lead at 5-1 after a win over first-place Park Hill, travel north to face the Blue Springs Wildcats (10-3, 4-2), who just had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Meanwhile, the Truman Patriots (13-3, 2-0), winners of four straight, face off with the Noland Road rival Bears (6-10, 1-1) in a Middle Six game.