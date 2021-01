What's Up next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Grain Valley Eagles Sonic Showdown

Noon — Fifth-place game: Barstow vs. Pleasant Hill

2 p.m. — Third-place game: Grain Valley vs. Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Platte County

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Liberty Tournament

10 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at St. Joseph Benton Tournament

11 a.m. — Blue Springs, St. Thomas Aquinas, Tonganoxie at Kansas Wrestling Center

MONDAY, FEB. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Winnetonka

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Manchester City, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Clemson at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Providence at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Boston College at Louisville, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Indiana at Michigan, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Farmers Insurance Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• College basketball: La Salle at VCU, noon, NBCSN (46)

• NHL: New Jersey at Buffalo, noon, NHL (276)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Florida at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: TCU at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: San Diego at BYU, 1 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Luge: FIL World Cup: Germany, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl, 1:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• College basketball: Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Farmers Insurance Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: IMSA Sports Car Championship: Daytona Rolex 24, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Skiing: FIS Women’s Alpine World Cup, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Wisconsin at Penn State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Kentucky at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Auburn at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Central Florida at Wichita State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Rhode Island at Dayton, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Columbus at Chicago, 3 p.m., NHL (276)

• College hockey: Minnesota at Ohio State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Oregon at USC, 4:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Kansas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Iowa State at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Pacific at BYU, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Mississippi at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• Tennis: Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 5:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• NHL: Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Juárez at Guadalajara, 6:55 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Boxing: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Robert Morris at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Creighton at DePaul, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro at Cruz Azul, 8:25 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Winter sports: X Games Aspen, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Stanford at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College gymnastics: Washington at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Wyoming at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: IMSA Sports Car Championship: Daytona Rolex 24, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Texas A&M at Kansas State, 11 a.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: TCU at Missouri, 1 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Northwest Missouri at Central Missouri, 1 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Northwest Missouri at Central Missouri, 3 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Kansas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston (in progress), 8:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Dubai Desert Classic, 2:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IMSA Sports Car Championship: Daytona Rolex 24, 5 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Figure skating: U.S. Championships (tape), 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College wrestling: Illinois at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Temple at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: UNAM at Atlas, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Ohio State, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at DePaul, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Winter sports: X Games Aspen, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: SMU at Houston, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Farmers Insurance Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• NHL: New Jersey at Buffalo, noon, NHL (276)

• Women’s college basketball: Missouri at Kentucky, noon, SEC (284)

• Motorsports: IMSA Sports Car Championship: Daytona Rolex 24, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Track & field: American Track League: Fayetteville, Ark., 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Bowling: PBA Players Championship: Southwest, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Sailing: America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (tape), 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College wrestling: Ohio State at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Florida at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Farmers Insurance Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Pro Bowl Celebration, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Alabama at South Carolina, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: St. John’s at Marquette, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NBA: Utah at Denver, 2:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s college basketball: Baylor at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Bradley at Indiana State, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Colgate at Holy Cross, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Florida at Detroit, 4 p.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s college basketball: Georgia at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Luge: FIL World Cup: Germany, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Murray River Open/Great Ocean Road Open/Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 5:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Trinidad & Tobago at United States, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: St. Louis at Anaheim, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College gymnastics: West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NHL (276)

• Winter sports: X Games Aspen, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: UNLV at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Hula Bowl, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: Murray River Open/Great Ocean Road Open/Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: Oregon at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Southeast Missouri at Tennessee-Martin, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Duke at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina State at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Houston at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: North Carolina Central at Howard, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Sailing: America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (tape), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)