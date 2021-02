What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Metro Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lawson

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Platte County at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman at Raytown

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — Lone Jack at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

7 p.m. — Truman at Staley

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: Murray River Open/Great Ocean Road Open/Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Southampton at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Butler at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Buffalo at New York Islanders, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Murray River Open/Great Ocean Road Open/Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 5:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Penn State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL: Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

• NHL: Minnesota at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: USC at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Dayton at Duquesne, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: UNLV at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• Women’s college basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM), KCSP (610 AM)