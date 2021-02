The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Park Hill South

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats (11-3 entering Tuesday’s game against Park Hill) play host to the Park Hill South Panthers (5-4) in a game originally scheduled for Jan. 6. The Wildcats had won 10 of their last 11 entering Tuesday.