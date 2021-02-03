High school sports: Updated list of Eastern Jackson County signings

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY SIGNEES

Here is a list of area high school student-athletes who are expected to sign national letters of intent Wednesday, Feb. 3, the first day of the signing period, or are expected to sign soon. Athletes are listed by school in alphabetical order with name, sport and school they are signing with (this list will be updated periodically):

BLUE SPRINGS

• Allie Brown, women’s tennis, Truman State University

• Abbie Caudle, women’s soccer, Missouri Valley College

• C.J. Cowick, women’s soccer, Metropolitan Community College

• Cayden Dotson, wrestling, Edinboro University

• Gabby Elliott, women’s soccer, Baker University

• Nate England, baseball, John Wood Community College

• T’Andre Forbush, football, Missouri Western State University

• Michael Infranca, baseball, Washburn University

• Abby Kinzler, softball, Missouri Valley College

• Xavier Loyd, football, Kansas State University

• Trent Martin, baseball, Johnson County Community College

• Korbin Shepherd, wrestling, University of Missouri

• Beau Stephens, football, University of Iowa

• Taylor Warren, baseball, John Wood Community College

FORT OSAGE

• Riley Christiansen, baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan University

• Audrey Griffin, volleyball, Central Methodist University

• Harley Vassholz, softball, Southwestern College (Kan.)

• Katelyn Ward, basketball, Avila University

GRAIN VALLEY

• Cole Arndorfer, baseball, Hannibal-LaGrange

• Jack Bailey, football, Quincy University

• Parker Bosserman, baseball, Kansas City Kansas Community College

• Raena Childers, women’s soccer, University of Kansas

• Collin Clemens, track and field/cross country, Missouri Western State University

• Shane Duckworth, wrestling, Missouri Valley College

• Clara Gower, volleyball, Quincy University

• Malia Gutierrez, softball, Johnson County Community College

• Quincy Jones, football, Hastings College

• Cole Keller, football, Washburn University

• Zach Kirk, football, Baker University

• Kelly Kirkpatrick, volleyball, Missouri Valley College

• Haley Martin, softball, Central Methodist University

• Keeton Maxon, basketball, Southwestern College (Kan.)

• Maddi Mayfield, cheerleading, Avila University

• Jacob McAhan, baseball, MidAmerica Nazarene University

• Donovan McBride, football, Murray State University

• Hunter Newsom, football, South Dakota School of Mines

• Parker Stone, football, Quincy University

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Aden Birdwell, football, University of Central Missouri

• Braylee Childers, women’s soccer, Missouri Southern State University

• Keaton Latlip, baseball, Metropolitan Community College (Maple Woods)

• McKenna Lester, softball, Kansas City Kansas Community College

• Kendall Outlaw, football, Westminster College

• Dylan Reed, football, Westminster College

• Hannah Smith, women’s basketball, Southwestern (Iowa) Community College

• Ethan Watson, football, Southwest Baptist University

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Aaron Barnhill, wrestling, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

• Adrien Block, football, Iowa Central Community College

• Brianna Fee, women’s soccer, The University of the South

• Halle Fee, rowing, Kansas State University

• Olivia Fee, women’s soccer, The University of the South

• Edgar Hunley, football, Iowa Western Community College

• Sam Makovec, baseball, Culver-Stockton College

• Katie Mead, cross country, Rockhurst University

• Christian Miles, baseball, Metropolitan Community College (Maple Woods)

• Isaiah Mims, football, MidAmerica Nazarene University

• Logan Muckey, football, University of Missouri

• Carlton Perkins, baseball, Cowley College

VAN HORN

• Sean Mitchell, football, William Jewell College

WILLIAM CHRISMAN

• Giavanna Moore, women’s basketball, Missouri Valley College

• Krystal Olson, women’s tennis, Midland University

• Jordan Twenter, men’s tennis, Bethel College

• Jayden Woods, football, MidAmerica Nazarene University