Bears sign in emotion-filled ceremony

It was a small signing class with emotion to spare as four William Chrisman student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue their respective careers at the college level Wednesday in the high school's auditorium.

Tennis players Krystal Olson and Jordan Twenter were moved to tears following an emotionally prepared speech by coach Jason Grubb.

“He got me,” said Twenter, who will continue his tennis and academic careers at Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas. “Best coach I ever had. He’ll never know what he means to me.”

Olson, who will attend Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, echoed those comments.

“I was crying, my family was crying – today was very special,” Olson said.

Grubb, who was concerned that he might miss the after-school ceremony, prepared a short presentation for each student.

“My (tennis) kids are like members of my family,” Grubb said. “Krystal has been a part of our tennis team the past three years and we have won three conference championships – and that is no coincidence.

“She is a worker bee and one of my consistent players.

“Jordan, I have a 10-month-old son at home and if he grows up to be half the man you are, I will feel like I have been a successful father. Along with being an Eagle Scout and a good, strong man, you are also our de facto activities director (a reference to all the school activities he attends).”

Twenter said it still does not seem real that he will soon be playing college tennis with his longtime mixed doubles partner, fellow Chrisman senior Kiara Ashurst.

“Kiara already signed with Bethel, and even though I’m signing today, it doesn’t seem real,” Twenter said. “They don’t have mixed doubles in high school, so Kiara and I have played doubles in the summer. Now, we can play mixed doubles at Bethel and I can’t wait.

“I owe Grubb and my family and so many people thanks – this is just a great day.”

Two members of coach Matt Perry’s football team, Monterio McAfee, who will attend Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minnesota, and Jayden Woods, who will play at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, were also thankful for the support they have received.

“I’m excited about going to a community college where I can prove myself,” said McAfee, who played running back and defensive end for the Bears. “Coach Perry and all our coaches have helped prepare for the next challenge.”

Woods, a defensive back, agreed, adding, “I owe a lot to Coach Perry and the other coaches, and now is the time to take the next step and see what I can do at college.”

Perry had praise for each player.

“I’m happy to see these young men fulfill their dreams of playing college football,” Perry said. “They have worked so hard to make this happen.”