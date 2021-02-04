Jaguars sign letters of intent

The Examiner

Eight Blue Springs South senior student-athletes signed their letters of intent to extend their athletic careers in college Wednesday in the high school's gymnasium. Those taking part in the socially distanced ceremony included, from left to right (listed by name, sport, college): Ethan Watson, football, Southwest Baptist University; Braylee Childers, women's soccer, Missouri Southern; Aden Birdwell, football, University of Central Missouri; Hannah Smith, women's basketball, Southwestern (Iowa) Community College; Keaton Latlip, baseball, Metropolitan Community College (Maple Woods); and McKenna Lester, softball, Kansas City Kansas Community College. Not pictured are Dylan Reed and Kendall Outlaw, who both signed with Westminster College to play football.