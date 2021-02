The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Truman vs. Fort Osage

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Fort Osage High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (14-4, 3-1) get standout senior guard Najee Williams back from a one-game suspension because of technical fouls as they head to Fort Osage to meet the Indians (5-10, 0-4) in a Suburban Middle Six matchup. Truman had won five straight before falling to Raytown Tuesday without Williams.