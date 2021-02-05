What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
7 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown
7:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries, Blue Springs South High School Aquatic Center
5 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School
SATURDAY, FEB. 6
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
4:15 p.m. — Van Horn at Belton
Missouri Hall of Fame Classic
At St. Joseph Benton High School
11:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. East Buchanan
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at St. Joseph Benton
Missouri Hall of Fame Classic
At St. Joseph Benton High School
10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Wellington-Napoleon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING
10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 1 District 6 Tournament, Grandview High School
10 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 District 7 Tournament, Staley High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming finals, Blue Springs South High School Aquatic Center
2 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming finals, Belton High School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: Murray River Open/Great Ocean Road Open/Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Golf: European Tour Saudi International, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• College volleyball: Alabama at Mississippi, noon, SEC (284)
• Golf: PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• High school boys basketball: Wasatch (Utah) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.), 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Russia (tape), 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College hockey: Notre Dame at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• High school boys basketball: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) at Montverde (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Cup: California (tape), 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: George Mason at Dayton, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College volleyball: Minnesota at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Akron at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NHL: Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)
• Tennis: Murray River Open/Great Ocean Road Open/Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)
• College gymnastics: LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• High school boys basketball: Blue Valley (Kan.) North at Blue Valley Northwest, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• NBA: Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College volleyball: Arkansas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Boise State at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College volleyball: Illinois at Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Monmouth at Manhattan, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NHL: Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)
• NBA: Boston at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: European Tour Saudi International, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• High school boys basketball: Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)