What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty

7 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

7:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries, Blue Springs South High School Aquatic Center

5 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

4:15 p.m. — Van Horn at Belton

Missouri Hall of Fame Classic

At St. Joseph Benton High School

11:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. East Buchanan

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at St. Joseph Benton

Missouri Hall of Fame Classic

At St. Joseph Benton High School

10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Wellington-Napoleon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 1 District 6 Tournament, Grandview High School

10 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 District 7 Tournament, Staley High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming finals, Blue Springs South High School Aquatic Center

2 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming finals, Belton High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: Murray River Open/Great Ocean Road Open/Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Saudi International, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Alabama at Mississippi, noon, SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• High school boys basketball: Wasatch (Utah) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.), 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Russia (tape), 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College hockey: Notre Dame at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• High school boys basketball: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) at Montverde (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Cup: California (tape), 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: George Mason at Dayton, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Akron at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Tennis: Murray River Open/Great Ocean Road Open/Gippsland Trophy/Yarra Valley Classic, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College gymnastics: LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school boys basketball: Blue Valley (Kan.) North at Blue Valley Northwest, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• NBA: Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Boise State at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Illinois at Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Monmouth at Manhattan, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NBA: Boston at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: European Tour Saudi International, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• High school boys basketball: Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)