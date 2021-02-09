Check This Out for Feb. 9

The Examiner

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Truman

Sport: High school girls and boys basketball

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles travel to Truman for a girls/boys Suburban Middle Six doubleheader because of the postponement of Monday’s girls game because of the weather. The Grain Valley girls (9-5, 2-3) have lost two straight after a five-game win streak. The Eagles beat Truman 48-45 on Dec. 17. The Patriots (8-6, 3-2) have won six of their last eight. The Truman boys (15-4, 4-1) have won six of their last seven, while the Eagles (5-11, 1-4) have won four of seven.