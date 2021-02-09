What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Heritage Christian Academy at Van Horn
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
7:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
5:30 p.m. — Heritage Christian Academy at Van Horn
5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege (Kan.)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Raytown South at Fort Osage
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: VCU at Dayton, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Alabama at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Arkansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Penn State at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• NBA: Houston at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• NHL: Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Auburn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: St. John’s at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Iowa State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Creighton at Georgetown, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA: Boston at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• College basketball: New Mexico at Colorado State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships (tape), 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: Australian Open, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS (277)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• College basketball: Texas at Kansas State, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)