What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Heritage Christian Academy at Van Horn

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

7:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

5:30 p.m. — Heritage Christian Academy at Van Horn

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege (Kan.)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Fort Osage

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: VCU at Dayton, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Alabama at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Penn State at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Busch Clash at Daytona, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Akron at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• NBA: Houston at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL: Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Auburn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: St. John’s at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Iowa State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Creighton at Georgetown, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Boston at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: New Mexico at Colorado State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships (tape), 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS (277)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Texas at Kansas State, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)