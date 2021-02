The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Rockhurst

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: Weather permitting, the Blue Springs Wildcats (13-4) play host to the Rockhurst Hawklets (7-11) for the second time this season. The Wildcats, who have won 12 of 14, beat the Hawklets 70-54 in their season opener on Dec. 9.