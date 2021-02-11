Check This Out for Feb. 11

The Examiner

Teams: William Chrisman vs. Truman

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The William Chrisman Bears (14-5, 5-0) look to maintain their hold on first place in the Suburban Middle Six when they travel to face the crosstown rival Truman Patriots (8-6, 3-2). The Bears have won seven straight, including a 65-35 romp of the Patriots on Jan. 28. Truman is coming off a 57-40 win over Fort Osage.