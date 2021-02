The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: William Chrisman vs. Truman

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (15-4, 4-1) have won six of their last seven as they play host to the crosstown rival William Chrisman Bears (7-13, 3-2). Truman claimed a 72-45 in their last meeting on Jan. 29. The Bears have dropped five of their last six.