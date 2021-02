What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7 p.m. — St. Louis Ambush at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

7:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m. — Plato at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 4 District 7 Tournament, Blue Springs High School

9 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 3 District 7 Tournament, Grandview High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 8 Tournament, Kearney High School

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel at Class 1 District 5 Tournament, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School

10 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 District 7 Tournament, Chillicothe High School

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Biathlon: IBU World Championships (tape), 10 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Women’s college basketball: St. Joseph’s at Fordham, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Mississippi at Mississippi State, noon, SEC (284)

• Women’s soccer: FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA G-League: Oklahoma City Blue vs. G League Ignite, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Speed skating: ISU World Championships (tape), 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College gymnastics: Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: St. Bonaventure at VCU, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Akron at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College wrestling: Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Boston at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College gymnastics: Florida at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: New Orleans at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school wrestling: Kansas Class 6A Regional 3 Tournament, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College wrestling: Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College gymnastics: Auburn at Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Sailing: America’s Cup: Prada Challenge Series, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Club Léon at Club Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA: Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 2 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• High school boys basketball: Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school boys basketball: William Chrisman at Truman, 7 p.m., freetap.com