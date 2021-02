What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m. — Plato at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 4 District 7 Tournament, Blue Springs High School

9 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 3 District 7 Tournament, Grandview High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 8 Tournament, Kearney High School

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel at Class 1 District 5 Tournament, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School

10 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 District 7 Tournament, Chillicothe High School

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

MONDAY, FEB. 15

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

1:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

7 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 7 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Biathlon: IBU World Championships, 7:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Burley at Crystal Palace, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA G-League: Austin vs. Erie, 10 a.m., NBA (273)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Championships, 10:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Connecticut at Xavier, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Loyola at Drake, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Wake Forest at Florida State, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 11 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan State at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: Italy at England, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Auburn at Kentucky, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, noon, GOLF (27)

• NHL: Boston at New York Rangers, noon, NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, noon, SEC (284)

• Motorsports: ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Butler at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oregon at Arizona, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Iowa at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: Wales at Scotland, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Skiing: FIS Women’s Alpine World Championships, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Phoenix, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2:30 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Saint Louis at Fordham, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Georgia at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Track & field: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Duke at North Carolina State, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Villanova at Creighton, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef: It’s What’s For Dinner 300, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Rutgers, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: North Carolina at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Gonzaga at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Speed skating: ISU World Championships (tape), 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Rice at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Mississippi at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• MMA: UFC 258 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at Guadalajara, 7 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College basketball: Providence at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: St. Louis at Arizona, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Penn State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: USC at Washington State, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: St. Mary’s (Calif.) at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro at Club América, 8:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Boxing: Maxim Vlasov vs. Joe Smith, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: UNLV at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Colorado at California, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Sailing: America’s Cup: Prada Challenge Series, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 11 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Kansas at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Missouri Southern at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Missouri, 3 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• College basketball: Missouri Southern at Northwest Missouri, 3:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: North Carolina at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Arizona, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Golden State, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Rugby: Premiership: London at Exeter, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Fishing: AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Cagliari, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at West Bromwich, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Arsenal, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rodeo: PBR Built Ford Tough 15/15 Bucking Battle, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships (tape), 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: VCU at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: LSU at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Women’s college basketball: Northwestern at Ohio State, 11:30 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Michigan at Wisconsin, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Figure skating: U.S. Championships exhibition, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Memphis at Houston, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, noon, GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at Syracuse, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Bowling: PBA Players Championship: South, noon, FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Tulane at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Georgia at Missouri, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Daytona 500, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: Tennessee at Texas A&M, 2 p.m, ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Loyola at Drake, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Marquette at Seton Hall, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 2 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Women’s college basketball: Nebraska at Penn State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Wichita State at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships (tape), 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Nebraska, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Purdue at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Colgate at Army, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Oregon State at Arizona State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Penn State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NBA: Portland at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: France at Ireland (tape), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Memphis at Houston, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Daytona 500, 1:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: Australian Open, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at West Ham United, noon, NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Chelsea, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College gymnastics: Nebraska at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA G-League: Teams TBA, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: St. Louis at Arizona, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Virginia at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Stanford at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Seton Hall at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: New York Islanders at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• High school boys basketball: Houston (Texas) Christian at Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Texas Southern at Jackson State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• High school girls basketball: Bishop Ward at Van Horn, 5:30 p.m., freetap.com

• College basketball: Virginia at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• High school boys basketball: Bishop Ward at Van Horn, 7 p.m., freetap.com