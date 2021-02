The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: William Chrisman vs. Fort Osage

Sport: High school girls and boys basketball

When: 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fort Osage High School

What’s on the line: The Fort Osage Indians play host to U.S. 24 and Suburban Middle Six rival in girls/boys doubleheader (weather permitting). The girls tip off at 5:30 and the boys follow at approximately 7 p.m.