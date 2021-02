The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Lee’s Summit North High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars (10-8, 7-3 Suburban Big Eight) will try for their third straight win when they travel to Lee’s Summit North to take on the winless Broncos (0-13, 0-10).