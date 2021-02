The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats (12-5, 9-1) looks to avenge its only Suburban Big Eight Conference loss when they play host to the Blue Springs South Jaguars (13-5, 7-3). The Jaguars topped the Wildcats 66-60 on Jan. 28, part of their seven-game winning streak. The Wildcats have won four straight.