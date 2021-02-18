What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
7:30 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7 p.m. — Dallas Sidekicks at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
7 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
5:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
5:30 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships, 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)
• Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Biathlon: IBU World Championships (tape), 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s soccer: SheBelievesCup: Brazil vs. Argentina, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Women’s college basketball: Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Mississippi State at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: LSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SEC (284)
• Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Houston at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s soccer: SheBelievesCup: U.S. vs. Canada, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Vermont at UMBC, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)
• Women’s college basketball: South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina State at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• NBA: Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• NHL: San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College basketball: Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: BYU at Pacific, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: St. Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Arizona at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Rutgers at Michigan, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Winthrop at High Point, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college basketball: Auburn at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Brooklyn at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• College basketball: San Diego State at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Stanford at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Tennis: Phillips Island Trophy singles final, 10 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Tennis: Australian Open, 11 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Tennis: Australian Open, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN (13)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• College basketball: Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• High school girls basketball: Blue Springs South at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)