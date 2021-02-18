SUBSCRIBE NOW
What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

7:30 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7 p.m. — Dallas Sidekicks at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

7 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

5:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

5:30 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships, 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Biathlon: IBU World Championships (tape), 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s soccer: SheBelievesCup: Brazil vs. Argentina, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: LSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Houston at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s soccer: SheBelievesCup: U.S. vs. Canada, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Vermont at UMBC, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Women’s college basketball: South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina State at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL: San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: BYU at Pacific, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: St. Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Arizona at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Michigan, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Winthrop at High Point, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Auburn at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: San Diego State at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Stanford at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: Phillips Island Trophy singles final, 10 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 11 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN (13)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• High school girls basketball: Blue Springs South at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)