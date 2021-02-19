What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7 p.m. — Dallas Sidekicks at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

7 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

5:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

5:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

5:30 p.m. — University Academy at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. — Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

3 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 1 Sectional 3 Tournament, Harrisonville High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 Sectional 4 Tournament, Platte County High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

9:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Championships, 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at LSU, noon, SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Miami (Fla.) at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• College wrestling: Michigan at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• High school girls basketball: Truman at Raytown, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College basketball: Saint Louis at Dayton, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College wrestling: Penn State at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Monmouth at Iona, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Akron at Ball State, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College gymnastics: Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series BrakeBest Brake Pads 159, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Chicago at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school boys basketball: Truman at Raytown, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College gymnastics: Missouri at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Toledo at Buffalo, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College gymnastics: UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Wyoming at New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Utah State at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Sailing: America’s Cup: Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series finals, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Winnipeg at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NBA: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rugby: NRL All-Star Game: Australian Indigenous Women's All Stars vs. New Zealand Maori Women All Stars, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

• Tennis: Australian Open women’s final, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN (13)

• Rugby: NRL All-Star Game: Australian Indigenous All Stars vs. New Zealand Maori All Stars, 3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

• Tennis: Australian Open mixed doubles final, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis (277)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• High school boys basketball: Blue Springs at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)