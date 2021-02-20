Check This Out for Feb. 20

The Examiner

Teams: Truman vs. Grain Valley

Sport: High school girls and boys basketball

When: 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (17-4, 6-1 entering Friday’s game against Raytown) and Grain Valley Eagles (6-12, 2-5) boys teams will each be playing their second Suburban Middle Six Conference game in as many days. The day will be a quadruple header with junior varsity games preceding the varsity games at 2:30 (girls) and 6 p.m. (boys).