What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. — Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

3 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 1 Sectional 3 Tournament, Harrisonville High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 Sectional 4 Tournament, Platte County High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

9:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

5 p.m. — Dallas Sidekicks at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

MONDAY, FEB. 22

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

5:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

