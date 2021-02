The Examiner

Teams: Truman vs. Fort Osage

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (17-6, 6-3), once in first place in the conference, will try to bounce back after two straight Suburban Middle Six losses Friday and Saturday when they play host to the Fort Osage Indians (6-13, 1-7).