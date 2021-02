The Examiner

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Raytown

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (12-6, 5-4) look to avenge a 74-56 loss to Raytown (15-6, 5-3 entering Tuesday) on Jan. 7 when they host the Blue Jays in their regular season finale. The Eagles, who have won two straight, host Lee’s Summit North at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class 6 District 14 opener.