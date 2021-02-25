Check This Out for Feb. 25

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. Staley

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Staley High School

What’s on the line: Van Horn (15-8) will challenge itself in its regular season finale against one of the best teams in the metro area and state when they face Staley (17-3) in a battle of the Falcons. Van Horn has won three straight. Staley, ranked third in the latest Class 6 state poll, made it to last year’s Class 5 state final four before it was canceled.