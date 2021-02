What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6 District 14 Tournament

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley

Class 6 District 15 Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Liberty North

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

1 p.m. — Oak Grove at Knob Noster

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6 District 14 Tournament

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley

Class 6 District 15 Tournament

1 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

1 p.m. — Van Horn at Winnetonka

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 4 Sectional 4 tournament, Staley High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 Sectional 4 tournament, Belton High School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 Sectional 4 tournament, Excelsior Springs High School

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Sectional 3 tournament, Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Montpelier/ATP Singapore, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: FIA Formula E: Diriyah E-Prix, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA-WGC at The Concession, noon, GOLF (27)

• ATP Montpelier quarterfinals, noon, Tennis (277)

• College volleyball: Florida at Tennessee, noon, SEC (284)

• Women’s gymnastics: USAG Nastia Liukin Cup, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA G-League: Salt Lake City vs. G League Ignite, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: Maryland at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: LPGA Gainbridge Championship (tape), 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Richmond at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Purdue at Penn State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine Downhill: Italy (tape), 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Drake at Bradley, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: North Texas at Marshall, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Bowling Green at Akron, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Boston at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College gymnastics: LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Men’s gymnastics: USAG Winter Cup, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Indiana at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school boys basketball: Bishop Miege vs. Blue Valley Northwest (Kan.), 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Golf: Champions Tour Cologuard Classic (tape), 7:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College gymnastics: Auburn at Florida, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Georgia State at South Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Nevada at Utah State, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Southern Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Portland at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Fresno State at UNLV, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: WTA Adelaide final/ATP Singapore semifinals, 1 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis (277)

• Rugby: NRL: St. George Illawarra at South Sydney, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)