Check This Out for Feb. 27

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Lee’s Summit North

Sport: High school girls and boys basketball

When: 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: Because of COVID-19 protocols, this year’s high school basketball district tournaments will be played at the sites of the higher seeded teams. That allows the Grain Valley girls and boys basketball teams to open Class 6 District 14 play at home, with both games – the girls at 4 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m. – being played against Lee’s Summit North. The winners advance to Monday’s and Tuesday’s semifinals – against top-seeded Blue Springs in both instances.