What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6 District 14 Tournament

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley

Class 6 District 15 Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Liberty North

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

1 p.m. — Oak Grove at Knob Noster

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6 District 14 Tournament

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley

Class 6 District 15 Tournament

1 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

1 p.m. — Van Horn at Winnetonka

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 4 Sectional 4 tournament, Staley High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 Sectional 4 tournament, Belton High School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 Sectional 4 tournament, Excelsior Springs High School

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Sectional 3 tournament, Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

MONDAY, MARCH 1

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6 District 14 Tournament

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Grain Valley winner at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown

Class 6 District 15 Tournament

7 p.m. — Fort Osage-Truman winner at Liberty North

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

6 p.m. — Van Horn-Winnetonka winner at St. Pius X

6 p.m. — Lincoln Prep-Kansas City East winner at William Chrisman

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6 District 14 Tournament

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Grain Valley winner at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown

Class 6 District 15 Tournament

7 p.m. — Fort Osage-Liberty North winner at Liberty

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Truman

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

6 p.m. — Winnetonka-Kansas City East winner at Van Horn

6 p.m. — Lincoln Prep at William Chrisman

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

6 p.m. — Oak Grove-Knob Noster winner at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Adelaide/ATP Montpelier/ATP Singapore, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Manchester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series: Tennessee River, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• ATP Montpelier semifinals, 8 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at West Bromwich, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA G-League: Oklahoma City vs. Delaware, 10:30 a.m., NBATV (273)

• College basketball: Texas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Tennessee at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA-WGC at The Concession, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Georgetown at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Liberty at Bellarmine, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Gymnastics: USAG Winter Cup, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: Ireland at Italy, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Washington at New Jersey, noon, NHLN (276)

• Tennis: ATP Montpelier/ATP Singapore/WTA Adelaide final, noon, Tennis (277)

• College basketball: South Carolina at Georgia, noon, SEC (284)

• College basketball: Washington at Arizona, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Illinois at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: LSU at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: St. John’s at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: VCU at Davidson, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Rice at Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Miami (Fla.) at Clemson, 1 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Marquette at Connecticut, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA-WGC at The Concession, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Puerto Rico Open, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: England at Wales, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college basketball: Indiana at Ohio State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA G-League: Westchester vs. Raptors 905, 2 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College basketball: Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Florida at Kentucky, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Florida State at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Kansas State at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Temple at Central Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Boise State at San Diego State, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 350, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: La Salle at George Mason, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Creighton at Xavier, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: Champions Tour Cologuard Classic, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Louisville at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: TCU at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Italy (tape), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Boxing: PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Club América, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Boxing: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Baylor at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Gainbridge Championship (tape), 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: USC at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Seton Hall at Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College hockey: St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: Buffalo at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA: Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Alabama at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at León, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• College basketball: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: UCLA at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Oregon at California, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Rodeo: PBR Can-Am Invitational (tape), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• High school girls basketball: Fort Osage at Truman, 1 p.m., freetap.com

• High school girls basketball: Van Horn at Winnetonka, 1 p.m., freetap.com

• Women’s college basketball: West Virginia at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• Women’s college basketball: Fort Hays State at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Kansas State at West Virginia, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: Fort Hays State at Northwest Missouri, 3:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Baylor at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NBA: Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Leicester City, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Fishing: Bassmasters Elite Series: Tennessee River, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA G-League: Austin vs. Santa Cruz, 10 a.m., NBATV (273)

• Tennis: WTA Adelaide/ATP Montpelier/ATP Singapore singles finals, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Chelsea, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Villanova at Butler, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: Boston at New York Rangers, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA-WGC at The Concession, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Georgetown at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: Wake Forest at Florida State, 11 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Women’s college basketball: Rutgers at Penn State, 11:30 a.m., BTN (255)

• Bowling: PBA Tournament of Champions, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Memphis at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN (13)

• MLB spring training: Teams TBA, noon, MLB (272)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Maryland, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Italy (tape), 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College hockey: Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Auburn at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: Miami (Fla.) at Clemson, 1 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Golf: PGA-WGC at The Concession, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA G-League: Fort Wayne vs. Lakeland, 2 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NHL: Columbus at Nashville, 2 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Iowa at Ohio State, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: South Florida at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Teams TBA, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Women’s college basketball: Missouri at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: Champions Tour Cologuard Classic, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Bastianelli, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Alabama at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tijuana at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Nevada at Utah State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Detroit at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA Gainbridge Championship (tape), 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB spring training: Teams TBA, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• Rodeo: PBR Can-Am Invitational (tape), 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Track & field: SEC Indoor Championship, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Cruz vs. Team Sybeldon, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Premiership: Bath at Northampton (tape), 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Teams TBA (tape), 10 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Guadalajara (tape), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Texas, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• NBA G-League: G League Ignite vs. Delaware, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Teams TBA, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Teams TBA, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Seton Hall at St. John’s, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Arizona at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Cleveland, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• High school girls basketball: Lincoln Prep or Kansas City East at William Chrisman, 6 p.m., freetap.com

• College basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)