Check This Out for March 2

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The fourth-seeded Grain Valley Eagles (10-13), after a first-round win over Lee’s Summit North Saturday, travel to Blue Springs to face the top-seeded Wildcats (17-5) in a Class 6 District 14 semifinal. The winner advances to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship against Blue Springs South or Raytown. Grain Valley has won four straight, while Blue Springs had a six-game win streak before falling to Liberty in its regular season finale.