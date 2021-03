The Examiner

Teams: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Odessa

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School

What’s on the line: The top-seeded St. Michael Guardians (15-8) play host to the No. 4 Odessa Bulldogs (8-15) in a Class 4 District 14 semifinal. The winner advances to Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game against Oak Grove (10-9) or Knob Noster (14-8).