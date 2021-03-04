Check This Out for March 4

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Raytown

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The top-seeded Blue Springs Wildcats (15-5) play host to the second-seeded Raytown Blue Jays (17-7) in the Class 6 District 14 championship game. The winner advances to a March 10 sectional playoff against the District 13 champion, Lee’s Summit West or Raymore-Peculiar. Blue Springs has won seven straight, while Raytown has split its last eight.