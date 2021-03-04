SUBSCRIBE NOW
What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

6 p.m. — Championship: Kansas City Southeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6 District 14 Tournament

7 p.m. — Championship: Raytown at Blue Springs

Class 6 District 15 Tournament

7 p.m. — Championship: Truman at Liberty

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

6 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman at St. Pius X

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6 District 14 Tournament

7 p.m. — Championship: Raytown at Blue Springs

Class 6 District 15 Tournament

7 p.m. — Championship: Truman at Liberty

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

6 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

6 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Odessa winner vs. Oak Grove-Knob Noster winner

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6:05 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/ATP Buenos Aires/WTA Lyon/WTA Doha, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: LPGA Drive on Championship, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. Richmond, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. LSU, 10 a.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLB spring training: Washington vs. New York Mets, noon, ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament: Massachusetts vs. TBD, noon, NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Purdue at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA G-League: Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. G League Ignite, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: South Florida at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Southern Illinois vs. Bradley, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/ATP Buenos Aires/WTA Lyon/WTA Doha, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college basketball: SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Texas-El Paso at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+ (streaming)

• MLB spring training: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Miami at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college basketball: SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Nebraska at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Central Florida at East Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Wyoming at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: San Antonio (tape), 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Texas-El Paso at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Cincinnati, 7:05 p.m., royals.com