What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4 District 14 Tournament
6 p.m. — Championship: Kansas City Southeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 6 District 14 Tournament
7 p.m. — Championship: Raytown at Blue Springs
Class 6 District 15 Tournament
7 p.m. — Championship: Truman at Liberty
Class 5 District 14 Tournament
6 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman at St. Pius X
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
6:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6 District 14 Tournament
7 p.m. — Championship: Raytown at Blue Springs
Class 6 District 15 Tournament
7 p.m. — Championship: Truman at Liberty
Class 5 District 14 Tournament
6 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4 District 14 Tournament
6 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Odessa winner vs. Oak Grove-Knob Noster winner
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
6:05 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/ATP Buenos Aires/WTA Lyon/WTA Doha, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Golf: LPGA Drive on Championship, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. Richmond, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college basketball: SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. LSU, 10 a.m., SEC (284)
• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN (255)
• Women’s college basketball: ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• MLB spring training: Washington vs. New York Mets, noon, ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament: Massachusetts vs. TBD, noon, NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college basketball: SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• Golf: PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college soccer: Purdue at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s college basketball: ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• NBA G-League: Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. G League Ignite, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college basketball: South Florida at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Southern Illinois vs. Bradley, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/ATP Buenos Aires/WTA Lyon/WTA Doha, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Women’s college basketball: SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Michigan State at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Texas-El Paso at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+ (streaming)
• MLB spring training: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)
• NBA: Miami at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Women’s college basketball: SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College basketball: Nebraska at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Central Florida at East Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA: Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College basketball: Wyoming at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: San Antonio (tape), 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• College basketball: Texas-El Paso at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Cincinnati, 7:05 p.m., royals.com