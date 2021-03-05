Check This Out for March 5

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Van Horn High School

What’s on the line: The top-seeded Van Horn Falcons (16-9) are seeking their first boys basketball state playoff berth since 1995 when they host crosstown rival William Chrisman (9-17) in the Class 5 District 14 championship. Van Horn, which lost 60-57 to Lincoln Prep in last year’s district final, beat Chrisman 61-57 in a regular season game on Dec. 18. The winner advances to Tuesday’s Class 5 sectional playoff against the District 13 champion, Warrensburg or Ruskin.