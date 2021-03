What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6:05 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

5:05 p.m. — Ontario Fury at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Blue Springs or Raytown at Lee’s Summit West or Lee’s Summit

6 p.m. — Staley or Park Hill South at Truman or Liberty

Class 5 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Van Horn or William Chrisman at Warrensburg or Ruskin

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic or Kansas City Southeast at Lamar or Barstow

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Missouri State High School Girls Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Burnley, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/ATP Buenos Aires/WTA Lyon/WTA Doha, 7:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Southampton at Sheffield United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College wrestling: Big Ten Championships, 9 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Georgetown at Connecticut, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: South Carolina at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Florida State at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Big East quarterfinal: Connecticut vs. TBD, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Pittsburgh at Clemson, 11 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, 11:25 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: Pro14: Dragons at Ospreys, 11:30 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Championships (tape), noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB spring training: Minnesota vs. Boston, noon, MLBN (272)

• College basketball: Missouri Valley Tournament semifinal, noon, CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Auburn, noon, SEC (284)

• College softball: Missouri at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Arizona State at Utah, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Purdue at Penn State, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Florida at Nashville, 1 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Villanova at Providence, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Drive on Championship, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Women’s pro hockey: PWHPA: Minnesota at New Hampshire, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: LSU at Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: Big East quarterfinal: Villanova vs. DePaul, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: USC at UCLA, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Illinois at Ohio State, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: SEC semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Missouri Valley Tournament semifinal, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Butler at Creighton, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College hockey: Michigan at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: SEC semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Big East quarterfinal: Marquette vs. TBD, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at St. John’s, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: AMA Supercross FIM World Championship, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College wrestling: Big Ten Championships, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• MMA: UFC 259 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Ohio Valley Tournament championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Xavier at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: St. Louis at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: West Coast Tournament: St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. TBD, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Big East quarterfinal: Seton Hall vs. TBD, 8 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL: Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Utah State at Fresno State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Austria (tape), 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: UNLV at Wyoming, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: West Coast Tournament: Pepperdine vs. TBD, 11 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Skiing: FIS Cross Country World Championships (tape), 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: LSU at Missouri, 2 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. San Francisco, 2:05 p.m., royals.com

• College basketball: Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/ATP Buenos Aires/WTA Lyon/WTA Doha, 2 a.m., 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro at C.F. Monterrey (tape), 5 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at West Bromwich, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Fulham at Liverpool, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Manchester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Memphis at Houston, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: Buffalo at New York Islanders, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Big South championship: Campbell at Winthrop, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: ACC championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Florida at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Mercer at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Wisconsin at Iowa, 11:30 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB spring training: Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• College basketball: Nebraska at Northwestern, 12:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Missouri Valley championship, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Big South championship: Atlantic Sun championship, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: SEC championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Drive on Championship, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL: Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Big East semifinal, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. San Diego, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Tulsa at SMU, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Lamar at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Pennzoil 400, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College wrestling: Big Ten Championships, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• Motorsports: GT World Challenge America, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Michigan at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: New Jersey at Boston, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Southern Conference semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: South Alabama at Alabama, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• College wrestling: Big 12 Championships, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Big East semifinal, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team Larson, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, 5:30 p.m., TBS (50), TNT (51)

• College basketball: Penn State at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Southern Conference semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Pac-12 championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Oregon at Oregon State, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: NBA All-Star Game, 7 p.m., TBS (50), TNT (51)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Slovakia (tape), 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Speed skating: ISU World Short Track Championships (tape), 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. San Diego, 2:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Pennzoil 400, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• Women’s college basketball: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA: NBA All-Star Game, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Cycling: UCI: The Paris Nice (tape), 1 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 2 a.m., 5 a.m., noon, Tennis (277)

• Women’s college basketball: Sun Belt championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college basketball: West Coast semifinal, 1 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Women’s college basketball: West Coast semifinal, 4 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: Horizon League semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Southern Conference championship, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Sun Belt championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NHL: Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: West Coast semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Horizon League semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Angels vs. Milwaukee, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College basketball: West Coast semifinal, 11 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Oakland, 2:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: Southern Conference championship, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)