Check This Out for March 9

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Lee’s Summit High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats (19-5) have won eight of their last nine heading into Tuesday’s Class 6 sectional playoff against the Lee’s Summit Tigers (15-7). Blue Springs’ only loss in that stretch was to ninth-ranked Liberty (23-3), which plays host to third-ranked Staley (22-3), The Blue Springs-Lee’s Summit winner faces one of those teams in Friday’s state quarterfinal.