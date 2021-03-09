What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6 Sectional Playoffs
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit
Class 5 Sectional Playoffs
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Ruskin
Class 4 Sectional Playoffs
6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Barstow
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING
9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Missouri State High School Girls Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 6 Sectional Playoffs
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
Class 5 Sectional Playoffs
6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grandview
Class 4 Sectional Playoffs
6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic El Dorado Springs
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING
9:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING
9:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Women’s college basketball: Horizon League championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB spring training: Baltimore vs. Minnesota, noon, MLBN (272)
• Women’s college basketball: Summit League championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League
• Women’s college basketball: West Coast championship, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)
• College basketball: Horizon League championship, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Northeast championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• High school boys basketball: Staley at Liberty, 6 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• NBA G-League: Playoffs semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Colonial League championship, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College baseball: South Alabama at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NHL: Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: West Coast championship, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Summit League championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NBA G-League: Playoffs semifinal, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Cycling: UCI Paris-Nice (Stage 3), 1 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN (46)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Seattle, 2:10 p.m., KWOD (1660 AM)
• High school boys basketball: Blue Springs at Lee's Summit, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• High school boys basketball: Van Horn at Ruskin, 6 p.m., freetap.com