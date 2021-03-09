What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit

Class 5 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Ruskin

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Barstow

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Missouri State High School Girls Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

Class 5 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grandview

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic El Dorado Springs

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college basketball: Horizon League championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Baltimore vs. Minnesota, noon, MLBN (272)

• Women’s college basketball: Summit League championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League

• Women’s college basketball: West Coast championship, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: Horizon League championship, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Northeast championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• High school boys basketball: Staley at Liberty, 6 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• NBA G-League: Playoffs semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Colonial League championship, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: South Alabama at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: West Coast championship, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Summit League championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA G-League: Playoffs semifinal, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Cycling: UCI Paris-Nice (Stage 3), 1 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN (46)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Seattle, 2:10 p.m., KWOD (1660 AM)

• High school boys basketball: Blue Springs at Lee's Summit, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school boys basketball: Van Horn at Ruskin, 6 p.m., freetap.com