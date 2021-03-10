Check This Out for March 10

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit West

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Lee’s Summit West High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats (19-5) have won eight straight heading into Wednesday’s Class 6 sectional playoff against the Lee’s Summit West Titans (11-6). The Wildcats won 55-43 in their only Suburban Big Eight meeting with the Titans on Jan. 29 (the other game was canceled). West had a 21-day layoff in January because of COVID-19 concerns. The winner meets Staley or Liberty in a state quarterfinal Saturday.