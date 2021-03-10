What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

Class 5 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grandview

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic El Dorado Springs

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 10 a.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: EPL: Southampton at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Detroit vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLBN (272)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Georgetown, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Skiing: FIS World Freestyle: Kazakhstan (tape), 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Patriot League semifinal: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State vs. TCU, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL: Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College lacrosse: High Point at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Patriot League semifinal: Bucknell vs. Colgate, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB spring training: Arizona vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Providence, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• Boxing: Brandun Lee vs. Samuel Teah (junior welterweights), 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Iowa, 8 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State vs. Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Mountain West championship, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Club Léon at Monterrey (tape), midnight (Thursday), FS2 (740)

• Cycling: UCI Paris-Nice (Stage 4), 1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 2 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis (277)

• Rugby: NRL: Rabbitohs at Storm, 3 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 (740)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m., royals.com

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State vs. TCU, 5:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)