Check This Out for March 11

Teams: Oak Grove

Sport: High school boys wrestling

When: 9:30 a.m. Thursday

Where: Cable Dahmer Arena

What’s on the line: The Oak Grove Panthers take four wrestlers to the Class 2 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships. Carson Smith (152) and Caleb Groff (285) each earned first-round byes for being sectional champions, while Adrian Whitehead (170) and Zander Brinegar (220) each have a first-round match. Final get underway at 6:30 p.m.