What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5 State Quarterfinals

6 p.m. — Mexico at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Doha/ATP Santiago/WTA Dubai, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European PGA Qatar Masters, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, 10 a.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Maryland, 10:30 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse or N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA The Players Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Marquette or Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: AAC Tournament: Temple vs. South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• Sailing: The Vendée Globe (tape), noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLBN (272)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Northwestern or Minnesota, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson or Miami, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. TCU or Kansas State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Vanderbilt or Texas A&M, 1:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: AAC Tournament: Tulane vs. Tulsa, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Mountain West Tournament: San Diego State vs. TBD, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: WTA Guadalajara quarterfinals/ATP Santiago, 3 p.m., Tennis (277)

• NBA G-League: Championship: Lakeland Magic vs. Delaware Blue Coats, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. Boise State, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Xavier or Butler, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. Louisville or Duke, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. Oklahoma or Iowa State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, 5:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: AAC Tournament: East Carolina vs. Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB spring training: Seattle vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College basketball: ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina or Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Big East Tournament: Connecticut vs. Providence or DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Penn State or Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Mountain West Tournament: Utah State vs. TBD, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Texas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Mississippi, 8:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• Sailing: America’s Cup (races 3-4), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college basketball: AAC Tournament championship, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Mountain West Tournament: Colorado State vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Cycling: UCI Paris-Nice (Stage 5), 1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN (46)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Kansas State (if K-State wins Wednesday), 1:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m., royals.com

• College basketball: Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)