Check This Out for March 12

Teams: Van Horn vs. Mexico

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Van Horn High School

What’s on the line: The Van Horn Falcons (18-9) play host to the No. 2-ranked Mexico Bulldogs (22-3) in a Class 5 state quarterfinal. Mexico is 7-0 away from home this season and has won seven straight. Van Horn is 7-4 at home and has won three straight. The winner advances to the Class 5 final four against No. 1-ranked Cardinal Ritter (17-5) or No. 5 DeSmet (15-6) in a state semifinal at 3 p.m. March 18 at JQH Arena in Springfield.