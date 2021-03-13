Check This Out for March 13

The Examiner

Teams: William Chrisman vs. Smithville

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The William Chrisman Bears (22-5) play host to the Smithville Warriors (19-4) in a Class 5 state quarterfinal. Smithville defeated the Bears 26-20 on Dec. 4 but Chrisman was without star senior post Jacque David, who was still recovering from a knee injury the year before. The winner advances to the Class 5 final four against Cardinal Ritter (21-5) or No. 5-ranked Whitfield (21-4) in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. March 18 at JQH Arena in Springfield.