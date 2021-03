What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5 State Quarterfinals

1 p.m. — Smithville at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 3 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Cable Dahmer Arena (finals start at 6:30 p.m.)

SUNDAY, MARCH 14

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

5:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

5:05 p.m. — Dallas Sidekicks at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Doha/WTA Dubai/WTA Guadalajara, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Leeds United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Crystal Palace, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: America East championship: Massachusetts vs. Hartford, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: MAC championship, 10 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College soccer: St. Jon’s at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College lacrosse: Penn State at Johns Hopkins, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Big Ten semifinal, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA The Players Championship, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: SEC semifinal, noon, ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Mid-Eastern championship, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: Northwestern at Purdue, noon, BTN (255)

• MLB spring training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN (272)

• Women’s college basketball: Atlantic 10 semifinal, noon, CBSSN (274)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Boston, noon, NHLN (276)

• College softball: LSU at Tennessee, noon, SEC (284)

• Bowling: WSOB PBA World Championship, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: European PGA Qatar Masters, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: New York at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: Big Ten championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: AAC semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA GatorNationals, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: Wales at Italy, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College lacrosse: Rutgers at Maryland, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Arkansas-Little Rock at Auburn, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college soccer: Santa Clara at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Big Ten semifinal, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: SEC semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: MAAC championship, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Pittsburgh vs. New York Yankees, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college basketball: Atlantic 10 semifinal, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: France at England, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Utah at BYU, 4 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: AAC semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 200, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Mountain West championship, 5 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Big 12 championship, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: SWAC championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Conference USA championship, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Nwanebu vs. Team De La Cruz, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Big East championship, 5:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College volleyball: Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Detroit at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: MAC championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pumas UANL at Mazatlán FC, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• NHL: Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Big Sky championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Atlanta vs. Boston, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Tennis: WTA Guadalajara final, 7 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College baseball: Texas-San Antonio at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team Larson, 7:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis, 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• College volleyball: Ohio State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Stanford at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: Southland championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Sailing: America’s Cup, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: WAC championship, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Pac-12 championship, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB spring training: Arizona vs. San Diego, 10 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College basketball: Big West championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: SEC semifinal, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• High school girls basketball: Class 5 state quarterfinal: Smithville at William Chrisman, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: SEC semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Big 12 championship, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Big East championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: ACC championship, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Pac-12 championship, 9:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Rugby: Premiership: Harlequins at Exeter, 5 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Marseille/ATP Dubai/ATP Santiago, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA GatorNationals, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Skiing: FIS World Freestyle Championships (tape), 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College hockey: Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Atlantic 10 championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Patriot League championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Atlantic 10 championship, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA The Players Championship, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: SEC championship, noon, ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Big 12 championship, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: St. Louis vs. New York Mets, noon, MLBN (272)

• College softball: Arkansas at South Carolina, noon, SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Toluca, 12:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Golf: European PGA Qatar Masters, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA: Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: Northeast championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Southland championship, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College football: Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Bowling: Roth/Holman PBA Doubles Championship, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Alabama at Auburn, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Machester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: AAC championship, 2:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Big Ten championship, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Instacart 500, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College hockey: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Michigan at Ohio State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Milwaukee vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Utah at Golden State, 3 p.m., NBA (273)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team De La Cruz, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament selection show, 5 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NBA: San Antonio at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Los Angeles at Colorado, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Pro volleyball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Nwanebu vs. Team Larson, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College hockey: Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: NIT Selection Show, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College track & field: NCAA Indoor Championships, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB (272)

• Cycling: UCI Paris-Nice (Stage 8), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rodeo: PBR Built Ford Tough Invitational (tape), 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Sailing: America’s Cup, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: Six Nations Championship: Ireland at Scotland (tape), midnight (Monday), NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: SEC championship, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: AAC championship, 2:15 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament selection show, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA: New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• College cross country: NCAA Division I National Championship, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Washington vs. St. Louis, noon, MLBN (272)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College hockey: NCHC Tournament semifinal, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Nashville at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College hockey: Big Ten Tournament semifinal, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Philadelphia at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Bowling: WSOB PBA Cheetah Championship, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament Selection Show, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: New York at Brooklyn, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College hockey: Big Ten Tournament semifinal, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College hockey: NCHC Tournament semifinal, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, 9:35 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Sailing: America’s Cup, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Toronto vs. Detroit (tape), 10 p.m., MLBN (272)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m., royals.com

• NHL: St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)