What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5 State Semifinals

At JQH Arena, Springfield

3 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Louis Cardinal Ritter

Class 5 State Semifinals

At JQH Arena, Springfield

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Louis Whitfield

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Dubai/WTA St. Petersburg/WTA Monterrey, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Houston vs. New York Mets, noon, MLBN (272)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle Slopestyle: Aspen (tape), 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Dubai/WTA St. Petersburg/WTA Monterrey, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Snowboarding: FIS World Championships, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: Oklahoma at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: Boston at Pittsburgh, NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Bowling: PBA WSOB XII Chameleon Championship, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Big Ten Tournament championship, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: ATP Acapulco/WTA Monterrey, 7 p.m., Tennis (277)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College hockey: NCHC Tournament championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Seattle, 8 p.m., FSKC (48), MLBN (272)

• NBA: New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Seattle, 8:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)