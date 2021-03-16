What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5 State Semifinals
At JQH Arena, Springfield
3 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Louis Cardinal Ritter
Class 5 State Semifinals
At JQH Arena, Springfield
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Louis Whitfield
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Dubai/WTA St. Petersburg/WTA Monterrey, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB spring training: Houston vs. New York Mets, noon, MLBN (272)
• Skiing: FIS Freestyle Slopestyle: Aspen (tape), 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: ATP Dubai/WTA St. Petersburg/WTA Monterrey, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Snowboarding: FIS World Championships, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB spring training: Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College baseball: Oklahoma at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SEC (284)
• NHL: Boston at Pittsburgh, NBCSN (46)
• NBA: Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• Bowling: PBA WSOB XII Chameleon Championship, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College hockey: Big Ten Tournament championship, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• Tennis: ATP Acapulco/WTA Monterrey, 7 p.m., Tennis (277)
• NBA: Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College hockey: NCHC Tournament championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Seattle, 8 p.m., FSKC (48), MLBN (272)
• NBA: New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Seattle, 8:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)