What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5 State Semifinals

At JQH Arena, Springfield

3 p.m. — Van Horn vs. St. Louis Cardinal Ritter

Class 5 State Semifinals

At JQH Arena, Springfield

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Louis Whitfield

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5 State Final Four

At Springfield

At Hammons Student Center

Noon — Third-place game

At JQH Arena

2 p.m. — State championship

Class 5 State Final Four

At Hammons Student Center

10 a.m. — Third-place game

At JQH Arena

4 p.m. — State championship

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Northland Tournament

At Creekside Baseball Complex, Parkville

1 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:15 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at KC vs. COMO Challenge, Columbia Battle High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Oak Grove Invitational, Adams Pointe Golf Club

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Dubai/WTA St. Petersburg/WTA Monterrey, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup Finals: Men’s downhill, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLBN (272)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup Finals: Women’s downhill, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Round of 16: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: NIT: Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: North Dakota at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Philadelphia at New York Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Bowling: PBA WSOB XII Scorpion Championship, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: ATP Acapulco/WTA Monterrey, 7 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Copa do Brasil: Corinthians Paulista at Salgueiro Atlético, 7:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: NIT: Western Kentucky at St. Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas, 8:35 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Rugby: AFL: Carlton at Richmond, 3 a.m. (Thursday), FS2 (740)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Oakland, 3:05 p.m., royals.com

• NHL: St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)