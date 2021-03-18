Check This Out for March 18

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. Cardinal Ritter/William Chrisman vs. Whitfield

Sport: High school boys/girls basketball

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: JQH Arena, Springfield, Mo.

What’s on the line: The Van Horn boys (19-9) and William Chrisman girls (23-5) look to advance to the Class 5 state championship game when they play state semifinals Thursday on the Missouri State University campus. Van Horn faces No. 1-ranked Cardinal Ritter (18-5) at 3 p.m., while the Chrisman girls face No. 5-ranked Whitfield (22-4) at 7 p.m. The Van Horn-Cardinal Ritter winner advances to the state championship against Lutheran South or Bolivar at 2 p.m. Friday and the losers play for third at noon Friday at the Hammons Student Center. The Chrisman-Whitfield winner meets Union or West Plains in the state title game at 4 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena and the losers play for third at 10 a.m. at the Hammons Student Center.