CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. Lutheran South

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: Noon Friday

Where: Hammons Student Center, Springfield, Mo.

What’s on the line: The Van Horn boys (19-10), after falling 79-76 in double overtime to No. 1 Cardinal Ritter in Thursday’s state semifinal, meet Lutheran South of St. Louis for third place in the Class 5 state final four in Springfield. The Lutheran South Lancers fell 61-51 to Bolivar.