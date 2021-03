What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5 State Final Four

At Springfield

At Hammons Student Center

Noon — Third-place game: Van Horn vs. Lutheran South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5 State Final Four

At Hammons Student Center

10 a.m. — Third-place game: William Chrisman-Whitfield loser vs. Union-West Plains loser

At JQH Arena

4 p.m. — State championship: William Chrisman-Whitfield winner vs. Union-West Plains winner

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

KC Metro Leadoff Tournament

At Creekside Baseball Complex, Parkville

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Smithville (Field 2)

1 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty North (Field 3)

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit North (Field 2)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:15 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South at KC vs. COMO Challenge, Columbia Battle High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Oak Grove Invitational, Adams Pointe Golf Club

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

10 a.m. — Lincoln Prep at Truman

10 a.m. — Van Horn at Lathrop (2 games)

Noon — Fort Osage at Blue Springs South

Noon — Oak Grove at Savannah (2 games)

2 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

2 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Truman

KC Metro Leadoff Tournament

At Creekside Baseball Complex, Parkville

Noon — Grain Valley vs. Park Hill (Field 5)

2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Rockhurst (Field 3)

2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Oak Park (Field 5)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Noon — Blue Springs South at Columbia Rock Bridge

